Briars ‘almost shaking hands with each other’ across road

A WEST Cork councillor has called on Cork County Council to ‘lead by example’ when it comes to cutting their own dangerous hedgerows and briars.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) raised a motion at a recent Western Division meeting asking that the Council set out a policy when hedge-cutting season starts in September so that they set a good example by having all their ditches cut.

‘We can’t be hypocrites telling landowners to cut their own hedges when we’re not cutting our own,’ said Cllr Collins.

‘For example, on Council-owned land at Newtown East, no dykes have been cut there and also at Old Barrack Road the briars are almost out shaking hands with each other. We should be leading by example and cutting our briars and we can’t be telling others to do it when we’re not doing it ourselves.’

He said he has been calling for those particular dykes to be cut for the last number of months but nothing has been done.

His colleague, Cllr Daniel Sexton, supported the motion and called on other State agencies to set the example with the Council in the cutting of briars on Council-owned land.

Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) said a long-term solution is needed and it is a safety issue.

‘How many times will we see, over the next month, trees and hedges down blocking emergency services? In my eyes, there should be no tree left near a road and they should be all taken back from the road,’ said Cllr Harrington.

‘It’s very hard for us telling farmers and landowners to cut back their trees. Every day we get calls from bus operators and lorry owners about mirrors being damaged due to briars hanging out.’

Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) said junctions in particular need to be examined in terms of road safety and the Council should certainly lead by example. ‘When visibility is poor at small or big junctions it’s disastrous for road users. Small actions will save big problems down the line,’ said Cllr Cronin.

However, Cllr Isobel Towse (SD) said she couldn’t fully support the motion as it’s not favourable to cut back all the ditches and said in some case they don’t need to be cut back.

‘I’m in favour of prioritising junctions and black spots and anywhere where there is genuine road safety concerns,’ said Cllr Towse.

‘I agree we could have a stronger campaign to urge landowners to cut the dangerous areas. But we also need trees for biodiversity and it’s essential we have trees along our roads.’

Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) supported the motion. ‘If it’s dangerous along any part of a road regardless of a junction, then it should be cut,’ said Cllr Carroll. Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF) said it’s hugely important that the Council lead by example. ‘It’s hard to be the policeman if you don’t keep the law,’ said Cllr Murphy.

Executive engineer Kevin Lynch said that Cork County Council has an adopted hedge cutting policy in place and would comply with its own obligations on same. ‘It is the responsibility of the landowner to cut their own hedges,’ he said.