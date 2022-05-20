BRIAN BORÚ IS BACK Passing the Old Head

The sailing ship Brian Ború entering Courtmacsherry Harbour and against the backdrop of the Old Head of Kinsale. It is Ireland’s only sail training ship - under skipper Peter Scallan, first mate Hugh Byrne, boatswain Baptiste Acke and other crew members – all from the Cork area – Sean Holmes, Matthew Pearson, Maeve McGrath, Robert O’Driscoll and Danny O’Connor. (Photo: Martin Walsh)