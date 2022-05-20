News

BRIAN BORÚ IS BACK Passing the Old Head

May 20th, 2022 11:50 AM

The sailing ship Brian Ború entering Courtmacsherry Harbour and against the backdrop of the Old Head of Kinsale. It is Ireland’s only sail training ship - under skipper Peter Scallan, first mate Hugh Byrne, boatswain Baptiste Acke and other crew members – all from the Cork area – Sean Holmes, Matthew Pearson, Maeve McGrath, Robert O’Driscoll and Danny O’Connor. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

