The sailing ship Brian Ború entering Courtmacsherry Harbour and against the backdrop of the Old Head of Kinsale. It is Ireland’s only sail training ship - under skipper Peter Scallan, first mate Hugh Byrne, boatswain Baptiste Acke and other crew members – all from the Cork area – Sean Holmes, Matthew Pearson, Maeve McGrath, Robert O’Driscoll and Danny O’Connor. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
BRIAN BORÚ IS BACK Passing the Old Head
May 20th, 2022 11:50 AM
