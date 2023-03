GARDAÍ are currently attending the scene of a two-vehicle traffic collision that occurred at approximately 9.30am this morning on the N71 between Skibbereen and Leap.

One woman aged in her 50s has been conveyed to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained as a result of this incident, the Garda Press Office have confirmed.

The road is currently closed, with diversions in place.

No further details are available at this time while gardaí attend the scene.