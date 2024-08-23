BREAKING: Uisce Éireann working to restore water supply in Reenascreena

Uisce Éireann (UE) – formerly Irish Water – said it wishes to advise customers in the Reenascreena area of Clonakilty that they will experience low pressure due to an unplanned outage this evening (Friday).

Crews are working to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible but restrictions will remain in place until water levels return at the reservoir.

‘We understand how disruptive unplanned outages are and we regret the inconvenience caused,’ Uisce Éireann said in a statement. ‘We would like to thank impacted customers for their patience while we work on repairs and restore the water supply.’

More information on on www.water.ie

The customer care team is available on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact UE on Twitter @IWCare