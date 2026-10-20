Fota Wildlife Park announces name of rare baby Rhino

Fota Wildlife Park has announced that the male Indian rhinoceros calf, born earlier this summer, has been named Bodhi after a public naming competition.

The name Bodhi, of Sanskrit origin, which means “awakening” or “enlightenment” was suggested by AJ Carroll from Co. Waterford. AJ's entry was selected from hundreds of suggestions, winning his family an annual pass to Fota Wildlife Park.

Born on July 13 to mother Maya and father Jamil, Bodhi is only the second Indian rhinoceros ever born in Ireland, a significant birth which marks the Cork wildlife attraction’s ongoing commitment to global wildlife and biodiversity conservation.

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The Indian rhinoceros, also known as the greater one-horned rhinoceros, is classified as Vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with an estimated 4,000 individuals remaining in the wild.

Bodhi's birth follows an extraordinary summer of conservation breeding successes at Fota Wildlife Park, including the arrival of a Nubian giraffe calf called Fiadh, two Asian lion cubs, a François' langur monkey, two Sumatran tiger cubs, two European bison calves and two Kafue lechwe calves.

Alongside the recent animal arrivals, Fota Wildlife Park will host a programme of family-friendly Halloween activities during the October midterm.

From Saturday October 24 to Sunday November 1, families visiting the park can take part in a Halloween poster trail inspired by the Púca, the shape-shifting creature of Irish folklore.