BREAKING: Two arrested after aggravated burglary in Skibbereen

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred in Skibbereen this morning, Sunday, January 17th, 2021 at approximately 5am.
A man and woman are alleged to have entered into a residence in Skibbereen and then proceeded to threaten the three occupants who were at the property. The residence was covered with petrol and the occupants were threatened with a knife during the incident.
Following a struggle, the man and woman left the scene a short time later. No serious injuries were reported and no property was reported stolen.
Gardaí later arrested a man, aged in his 20s, and a woman, aged in her 40s, in connection with this incident. Both are currently detained at Bantry Garda station.
Investigations are ongoing.
