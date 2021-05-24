News

BREAKING: Suspended sentence for granny who refused to wear mask

May 24th, 2021 1:06 PM

By Southern Star Team

Margaret Buttimer leaving court in Bandon this morning.

A GRANDMOTHER who was before Bandon District Court charged with not wearing a mask in a shop has been given a suspended sentence.

Margaret Buttimer, (66) of The Cottage, St Fintan's Road, Bandon, charged with not wearing a mask in a shop, was remanded in custody last week, having turned up for her court case without a mask.

This morning she was given a three-week jail sentence, but suspended for two years.

A group of anti-mask supporters gathered outside the courthouse during the case.

Full story in this week's Southern Star, out Thursday.

