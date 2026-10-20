Breaking: One person reported to have died in Innishannon house fire

At least one person is reported to have died following a house fire in Innishannon this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services including firefighters from Cork city and currently and ambulance crews are currently at the scene of a fire which started earlier this morning.

One person is reported to have died, while a search is being carried out at the house for another person.

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A Gard spokesperson said that as this is an ongoing incident no further information is available at this time.

Further updates will be posted later today