BREAKING: Man charged with Macroom murder of Michael Foley

A 31-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with the murder of Michael Foley, who was found dead at his home in Macroom on February 6th.

Daniel Hourigan, with an address at the Simon Community Hostel, Cork city appeared before Judge James McNulty at Bandon District Court today.

Det Sgt Danielle Hegarty of Macroom Garda Station gave evidence or arrest, charge and caution and said Mr Hourigan made no reply to the charge.

Judge McNulty remanded him in custody to appear by video link at Clonakilty District Court next Tuesday, while he granted free legal aid to solicitor Eddie Burke.