BREAKING: Man (80) killed in Ahakista road traffic accident

Gardaí in Bantry are appealing for anyone with information about a single-vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the L4704 from Durrus to Kilcrohane, in the townland of Ahakista, Bantry, on Wednesday evening at approximately 5.55pm to come forward.

Gardaí attended the scene and the car was located in a ditch. The male driver (80 years of age) was fatally injured. His body has been removed from the scene to the Mortuary in Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The road remained closed overnight and a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators will take place in the morning. Local diversions were in place.

Gardaí at Bantry are appealing for any witnesses or for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the townland of Ahakista, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.