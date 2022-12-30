BREAKING: Male due in court charged with Carrigaline assault

A male in his late teens is due to appear before a special sitting of Mallow District Court this morning in relation to a serious assault of a man in his late 20s in Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline on Wednesday evening.

The injured male remains in Cork University Hospital in a critical condition.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any person who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, between 5p.m. and 5.45p.m. on Wednesday evening 28th December 2022, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the incident, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.