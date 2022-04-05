News

BREAKING: Graham Dwyer wins European court battle against data retention

April 5th, 2022 8:44 AM

By Siobhan Cronin

Graham Dwyer: has won a crucial element in his legal challenge to his conviction for the murder of Elaine O'Hara.

Bandon man Graham Dwyer has won his European case regarding the retention of phone data.

The collection of data by the gardaí was a crucial element of evidence in his conviction in 2012.

Dwyer was charged in October 2013 with the murder of Elaine O’Hara and was convicted by a jury at the Central Criminal Court in March 2015.

He was jailed for life.

He will now continue his legal challenge against his conviction.

For full story, see this week’s Southern Star, out on Thursday.

 

***

