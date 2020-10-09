BREAKING: File to be submitted to DPP on Skibb convent fire

Gardaí investigating a fire at a the former convent in Skibbereen on Tuesday September 29th are now satisfied as to the cause of the fire.
Investigating gardaí have spoken to a number of juveniles and a file will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions in due course.
Gardaí are not seeking any other person(s) in relation to this incident at the present time.
Gardaí wish to thank the people of Skibbereen and all those who have assisted in this investigation to date.
