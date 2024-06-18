Southern Star Ltd. logo
Breaking: Fallen tree blocks road near Manch

June 18th, 2024 5:28 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

Breaking: Fallen tree blocks road near Manch Image
The affected road is near Manch in West Cork.

A FALLEN tree has blocked a road near Manch, off the main road between Ballineen and Dunmanway.
The road L-8649-0 crosses the townlands of Dromidiclogh West, Manch East, Manch Middle and Balteenbrack.
The alert was issued today at 4.10pm.

 

 

