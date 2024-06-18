Breaking: Fallen tree blocks road near Manch

A FALLEN tree has blocked a road near Manch, off the main road between Ballineen and Dunmanway.
The road L-8649-0 crosses the townlands of Dromidiclogh West, Manch East, Manch Middle and Balteenbrack.
The alert was issued today at 4.10pm.
June 18th, 2024 5:28 PM
