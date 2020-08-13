BREAKING: Emergency services attend fire at Centra store in Béal na Bláth

Emergency services attended a fire at the Centra store and petrol station in Béal na Bláth earlier this morning
Two units from the Cork County Fire Service, one from Bandon and one from Macroom, attended the scene at approximately 7am this morning after the alarm was raised.
The fire, which is understood to have taken place in the kitchen area of the shop was brought under control and there were no reported injuries.
