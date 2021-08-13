News

BREAKING: Elderly man airlifted to CUH following pier fall

August 13th, 2021 4:30 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

The Community Air Ambulance at the scene earlier today. (PHOTO: Andrew Harris

Share this article

A MAN in his 80s was airlifted earlier this morning by the Community Air Ambulance to CUH after he fell two and a half metres from the pier in Carrigillihy near Union Hall.

Once the alarm was raised ambulances and two fire brigades attended the scene, while members of Toe Head/ Glandore Coast Guard were tasked by Valentia Coastguard to give assistance to the ambulance services.

They helped in carrying up the casualty in order to place him in the Community Air Ambulance, which was tasked by the ambulance service

The injured man, who is understood to have suffered head injuries was then airlifted to CUH by the Community Air Ambulance.

 

 

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.