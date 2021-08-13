BREAKING: Elderly man airlifted to CUH following pier fall

A MAN in his 80s was airlifted earlier this morning by the Community Air Ambulance to CUH after he fell two and a half metres from the pier in Carrigillihy near Union Hall.

Once the alarm was raised ambulances and two fire brigades attended the scene, while members of Toe Head/ Glandore Coast Guard were tasked by Valentia Coastguard to give assistance to the ambulance services.

They helped in carrying up the casualty in order to place him in the Community Air Ambulance, which was tasked by the ambulance service

The injured man, who is understood to have suffered head injuries was then airlifted to CUH by the Community Air Ambulance.