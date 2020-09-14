BREAKING: Eight dogs stolen from Macroom kennels last night

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to the theft of eight dogs.

The animals were taken from a kennels at Clondrohid, Macroom last night (Sunday).

Between 9pm and midnight, kennels on a property in Clondrohid were broken into and eight dogs were stolen. The dogs are: five patterdale terriers, two fell terriers, and one fox terrier, all aged between one and five.

Gardaí attend the scene and have begun gathering CCTV from the area and carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

They are appealing for anyone who was in the Clondrohid area of Macroom between 8.30pm and midnight on Sunday, particularly drivers with dashcam footage, to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026-20590.