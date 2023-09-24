Breaking: Caution urged as yellow weather warning issued for Cork today

THE Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads today as Met Eireann has issued warnings for persistent and heavy rain.

While there is an orange rainfall warning for Waterford from 12pm-6pm today, there are yellow rainfall warnings for Cork, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford from 9am-6pm and for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo for today from 11am-8pm ,where there will be spells of heavy rain accompanied by strong and gusty winds. Highest rain accumulations will be on hills and mountains.

Drivers are urged to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning.

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility, hold back to where you can see their mirrors.

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users.

Pedestrians should only use the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic, if there are no footpaths.

Cyclists should ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users with a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back) and by wearing clothes that help them to be seen on the bike, and consider wearing high visibility material.

‘Visibility and light is reduced in poor weather conditions. Keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing and consider wearing high visibility material,’ said the RSA.

For more weather updates, see www.met.ie