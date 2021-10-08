News

BREAKING: Cannabis valued at €80,000 seized in Macroom

October 8th, 2021 3:52 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

The gardaí said that a man remains in custody at this time and investigations are ongoing.

GARDAÍ attached to the Cork West Divisional Drugs unit have this afternoon reported that they executed a search warrant last evening (Thursday 7th) at a property in Macroom and seized 4.5kgs of cannabis herb.

The search warrant was executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 and cannabis herb, which was vacuum packed and ready for distribution, was located. It has an estimated street value of approximately €80,000, subject to analysis.

One man, who is in his mid-50s, was arrested during the search and was taken to Bandon Garda Station.
He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The man remains in custody at this time and investigations are ongoing

