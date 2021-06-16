News

BREAKING: Cameron trial collapses in Dublin

June 16th, 2021 3:04 PM

By Jack McCarron

Cameron Blair, who died after being stabbed at a house party in Cork city in January 2020. (photo: Denis Boyle)

Share this article

THE trial of a teenage boy accused of producing a knife during a dispute at a house party where 20-year-old college student Cameron Blair was murdered, collapsed in Dublin on Wednesday.

In a dramatic turn of events at the Croke Park sitting of the Central Criminal Court, the court was told that the DPP had said he would not be continuing with the charge against the boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor.

READ FULL STORY IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR - OUT TOMORROW

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition: http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.