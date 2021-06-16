BREAKING: Cameron trial collapses in Dublin

THE trial of a teenage boy accused of producing a knife during a dispute at a house party where 20-year-old college student Cameron Blair was murdered, collapsed in Dublin on Wednesday.

In a dramatic turn of events at the Croke Park sitting of the Central Criminal Court, the court was told that the DPP had said he would not be continuing with the charge against the boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor.

READ FULL STORY IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR - OUT TOMORROW

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition: http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1