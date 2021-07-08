BREAKING: Baltimore to get pop-up Covid-19 test site this Saturday

A pop-up Covid-19 test site will run at Ilen Rovers GAA club in Baltimore on Saturday July 10th from 11am to 7pm.

It was reported this week that there were a number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the Baltimore area.

This no-appointment testing is available to anyone who does not have Covid-19 symptoms. Everyone attending for testing needs to bring a photo ID, and a mobile phone number to receive their results.

Acting director of Public Health (HSE South) Dr Anne Sheahan thanked those who have come forward for this kind of testing so far.

'By coming forward for testing when you don’t have symptoms, you are helping the entire community to keep Covid-19 under control. The level of Covid-19 infection in Cork remains low and walk-in testing like this is one of the ways we can make sure that continues. I encourage anyone in the region to take up this opportunity for testing as it will help us to contain the small number of cases of Covid-19 in the region.'

Head of health and wellbeing with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Gabrielle O'Keeffe said there has been a great reaction to the no-appointment testing initiative from the people of West Cork and is a welcome addition to the ongoing efforts to detect and contain cases of Covid-19.

'Thank you to everyone who has presented for a test so far. Taking up this opportunity for testing even when you don’t have symptoms will help us to go a step further again in containing any cases.'

Ms O'Keeffe thanked the Administration team and National Ambulance Service for their support in setting up the temporary testing location in Baltimore.

'We are very grateful to ILEN Rovers GAA for their support in providing a location for this temporary testing.'