Brace yourself – Storm Barra is headed our way

An orange wind warning has been issued by Met Éireann for Cork for Tuesday and Wednesday, due to Storm Barra.

The Atlantic depression headed our way will bring mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/hr with severe or damaging gusts of up to 130 km/hr, possibly higher in coastal areas. Disruption to power and travel are likely.

High waves, high tides, heavy rain and storm surge will lead to wave overtopping and a significant possibility of coastal flooding.

Homes and businesses have been warned to secure outdoor furniture and Christmas decorations, and avoid coastal areas.

The warning is in place from 6am on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday.

The public are asked to monitor Met Éireann for updated warnings and information and heed local authority advice during this time.