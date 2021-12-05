News

Brace yourself – Storm Barra is headed our way

December 5th, 2021 8:51 PM

By Emma Connolly

People are advised to secure outdoor Christmas decorations and garden furniture. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

An orange wind warning has been issued by Met Éireann for Cork for Tuesday and Wednesday, due to Storm Barra.

The Atlantic depression headed our way will bring mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/hr with severe or damaging gusts of up to 130 km/hr, possibly higher in coastal areas. Disruption to power and travel are likely.

High waves, high tides, heavy rain and storm surge will lead to wave overtopping and a significant possibility of coastal flooding.

Homes and businesses have been warned to secure outdoor furniture and Christmas decorations, and avoid coastal areas.

The warning is in place from 6am on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday.
The public are asked to monitor Met Éireann for updated warnings and information and heed local authority advice during this time.

Advertisement

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.