Boost for Bandon and Clon with new watermains

MAJOR water works are to get underway between Clonakilty and Bandon which will cater for new development in both towns.

Irish Water has announced plans for the construction of over 13.5km of trunk watermain connecting Bandon Water Treatment Plant (WTP) on Carhue Hill to the water treatment plant at Jones’ Bridge in Clonakilty via Baxter’s Bridge and the N71.

Lisa Cogan of Irish Water said the project will alleviate the current supply challenges in the area, but has flagged disruption to motorists on the busy commuter route between both towns.

‘The capacity of treated water available at Bandon WTP means we can deliver additional supply to Clonakilty while continuing to supply and facilitate growth in Bandon,’ she said, ‘all without taking additional water from the Bandon River.

‘As a result, both areas will be able to continue to grow both socially and economically.

‘For Clonakilty, the additional supply provided by this project will allow for housing to be developed in the short to medium term while also playing an important role in the long-term solution for the town and the surrounding areas,’ she added.

Some local road closure will be required during the works.

‘When works start on the N71, Bandon to Clonakilty Road, at the start of November a stop-go traffic management system will be in place five days a week at two locations to allow two work crews to operate simultaneously.

‘These two work areas will be separated by 5km approximately. Working hours will be from 7am to 7pm daily and the road will be fully open to two-way traffic from 3pm Friday afternoon until Monday morning,’ said Lisa.

The works are expected to be completed by autumn 2023.

Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan said the new mains means additional supply to Clonakilty while continuing to supply and facilitate growth in Bandon.