Bonzo is back: Dept revamps 1980s sheep attack ad

REACTING to the Department of Agriculture’s recent launch of its re-worked TV ad from the 1980s on ‘sheep worrying’, IFA sheep chairman Sean Dennehy has said that while it is a welcome first step, the Minister for Agriculture must provide funding to drive awareness of the advert.

He said the IFA has been campaigning to #BringBackBonzo since 2019. ‘The new advert is excellent, but it’s disappointing that there’s no reference to a budget to ensure that the public will see the advert,’ he said. ‘It’s the equivalent of giving someone a brand new car, with an empty tank of petrol, which is pointless.’

The original TV advert, which ran in the 1980s, was shown on prime time television back then.

‘While we all know viewing habits have changed, at the very least, we would expect a budget for an effective digital media campaign. I would appeal to the Minister not to waste the good work already done in restoring this ad. He must fund this campaign to ensure it has impact,’ said the IFA sheep chairman.

Sean Dennehy said the lack of ambition around the revamped ad is indicative of the overall approach to dog attacks. ‘We need serious resources and effective enforcement if we are going to tackle this issue,’ he said.