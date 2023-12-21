Boil water notice in Macroom lifted after seven weeks

A BOIL water notice affecting more than 4,000 householders in Macroom for the past seven weeks has been lifted.

Uisce Éireann confirmed on Thursday the notice has been lifted with immediate effect, in consultation with the HSE. The notice was issued following elevated levels of turbidity which had impacted the treatment processes at the Macroom Water Treatment plant.

Areas supplied by Macroom Public Water Supply include Macroom town, Codrum, Masseytown, Kilnagurteen, Coolehane, Coolcower, Macloneigh, and Carrigadrohid. They can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

'We are delighted to have been able to lift the restriction before the Christmas break,' said Uisce Éireann’s water operations lead for Cork County, Niall O’Riordan.

Earlier this month Uisce Éireann confirmed it is to spend €21m to build a new wastewater treatment plant for Macroom. The work will see the existing plant decommissioned.