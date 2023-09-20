News

Bodycams are on the way

September 20th, 2023 10:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

THIS week An Garda Síochána began the procurement process for body-worn cameras – also known as ‘bodycams’. Bodycams are small, lightweight cameras that are visibly worn by a garda. They record footage which is uploaded when the garda returns to their garda station.

The footage may be used in evidence in court or deleted after an agreed time period.

The force hopes they will improve safety for gardaí; reduce complaints of misconduct; save time in court; lower costs; improve ability to collect evidence; enhance accountability, and reduce challenges around arrests.

With Ireland such a litigious society of late, one wonders how many people are already preparing challenges against the use of the cameras, under civil rights legislation.

And no doubt the members of our already understaffed garda force may have something to say about the extra workload involved in uploading and checking the footage every day.

