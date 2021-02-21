Body of woman found in house in Ballydehob Saturday night

GARDAÍ are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a woman’s body at a residence in Ballydehob last night, Saturday 20th February 2021.

Just after 10.30pm, emergency services and gardaí attended the scene. The woman, who is believed to be in her 50s, was pronounced dead a short time later.

The body was then removed to Cork University Hospital.

A post mortem is set to take place this evening (Sunday).

The results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation, the garda press office said in a statement issued to The Southern Star this afternoon.