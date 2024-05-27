‘Bodkin bounce’ begins on US TV

THE Bodkin bounce could soon be felt in West Cork, with one much-loved local hotel featuring on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon during an interview with Bodkin star Will Forte.

Bodkin is the TV show set in West Cork which has become a global hit on Netflix and is currently in the Netflix top 10 in Ireland, the US, the UK, and Australia.

Such has been the reception that tourist visitors are expected to search out Union Hall, the real-life Bodkin.

Bodkin stars US actor and comedian Forte and he was gushing in his praise for West Cork on the famed Tonight Show speaking about working in Ireland.

‘Ireland, I love so much. I feel such a connection,’ he said. ‘We filmed in this place called Union Hall and got to spend so much time there. Everything is so beautiful.’

In a lighthearted aside, Forte showed the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery, arriving ‘with the sun setting over the beautiful bay’, showing a picture-postcard image of the hotel, but that despite being a film star, his room was over a ‘haunted cemetery’, jokingly referring to the Ardagh Burial Grounds behind the hotel.

Bodkin is a fictional town which is the scene for the Netflix comedy thriller, which follows a group of podcasters investigating the disappearance of three strangers in an Irish town 25 years before. The show also stars Siobhán Cullen (who also starred in RTÉ’s Obituary), Robin Cara, David Wilmot, and Chris Walley (The Young Offenders).

Chat show host Fallon said Bodkin has created a stir, with calls for a second series, while the pair discussed how Barack and Michelle Obama are executive show producers. Fallon and Forte previously worked together on Saturday Night Live.

We recently published this article which shows some behind-the-scenes footage of road bowlers from West Cork featuring in the show!