Boat totally destroyed in Dursey Sound

July 29th, 2023 11:50 AM

By Jackie Keogh

An attempt was made to locate the owners of the ‘fisher’ before the bad weather rolled into the Dursey Sound on Wednesday.

A BOAT that was tied up recently at Dursey Sound had become kindling a few days later, following a change in the weather.

The Coast Guard was called on a Wednesday evening after the vessel, Fisher, was spotted tied up at Dursey’s mainland pier.

Gardaí inspected the vessel and tried to contact the owner but were unable to do so and by the Thursday morning the vessel had succumbed to the vagaries of the weather, leaving just debris floating on the surface of the water.

The Coast Guard confirmed that despite every effort to contact the owner of the boat – including a post on Facebook appealing for information – the vessel, which was in poor condition to begin with, was completely destroyed.

