News

BOARD MEETING Skate park in action

January 23rd, 2022 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

Rowan Lawlor, one of the local skateboarders who campaigned for a skate park in Skibbereen, finally gets to try out the new
facility at the Cork Road playground. Below: Hazel O’Connor checking out the new park.

(Photos: Anne Minihane)

Hazel O'Connor using the brand new skatepark in Skibbereen last Sunday afternoon. Photo: Anne Minihane.

***

Southern Star Recruitment Solutions | 2022

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.