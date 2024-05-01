Bluebell Weekend will reveal stunning scenery

ONE of the most popular and scenic walks in the area will be the central part of a special event along the Seven Heads Peninsula on the May bank holiday weekend.

The Bluebell Weekend will take place on Sunday May 5th and Monday May 6th with free, guided and unguided walks.

In recent months, the Seven Heads Walking Committee has been upgrading the walks which now consist of eleven routes.

The main walk, the Seven Heads Trail at 30km long, is a necklace of the villages of Timoleague, Courtmacsherry and Butlerstown.

The spectacular scenery throughout is a constant reminder of the sheer beauty of this particular part of West Cork with its sandy beaches, rocky and rugged coastline, stunning woodland and rich farmland. Shorter walks range from 5km to 20km in length and are mainly loop walks.

The development and upgrading of the walks has been made possible with the tremendous support of the local communities, most especially the landowners, who kindly have given permission to walk on their land.

Recently, the Courtmacsherry Development Association gifted the walks committee €5,000 to facilitate the ongoing refurbishment of the walks.

A fundraising quiz night was also held in Timoleague. The committee is very appreciative and expressed thanks to the landowners and to the many sponsors and contributors, both local and national, that have supported the superb project.

The new committee also acknowledged the work undertaken by the previous committee in setting up the original walks.

A GoFundMe page has been set up and details are available on Seven Head Walks on Facebook.