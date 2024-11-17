Blarney can be proud of its national title

CORK community groups triumphed at the prestigious Pride of Place community awards on Saturday November 2nd at a gala ceremony in Monaghan.

The Kabin Studio, Cork City took first place in the Creative Community Category, with judges particularly impressed with the unique projects the staff deliver. Also winning on the night was the Brand Blarney voluntary group in the Climate Action and Biodiversity category.

Judges said: ‘The watchword of this voluntary group is sustainability, both in what they do and how they operate.

Set up to support the wider community to contribute to and benefit from their village’s reputation as a global tourist attraction the focus is on manageable projects that enhance the village in a sustainable way.

On the day of their visit, the judges were introduced to one such project, the Clogheenmilcon Fen, a flagship example of the work of this small, dedicated group of volunteers.