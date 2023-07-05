Bizarre post-mutiny make-up

IT’S all happening in Russia right now. Or it was last weekend, when Putin’s former buddy Yevgeny Prigozhin launched a failed mutiny attempt.

And yet, he’s still alive, we are led to believe, having been pretty much ‘pardoned’, given a slap on the wrist, and sent off to Belarus.

But, as we all know, nothing is ever quite as it seems in Putin’s Russia. The bizarre outcome to the whole debacle led conspiracy theorists to believe the incident was, in fact, a ‘test’ by Putin, in collaboration with Prigozhin, to see who would follow the Wagner leader.

We may never know the reality behind one of history’s most peculiar events.