News

Bizarre post-mutiny make-up

July 5th, 2023 10:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

IT’S all happening in Russia right now. Or it was last weekend, when Putin’s former buddy Yevgeny Prigozhin launched a failed mutiny attempt.

And yet, he’s still alive, we are led to believe, having been pretty much ‘pardoned’, given a slap on the wrist, and sent off to Belarus.

But, as we all know, nothing is ever quite as it seems in Putin’s Russia. The bizarre outcome to the whole debacle led conspiracy theorists to believe the incident was, in fact, a ‘test’ by Putin, in collaboration with Prigozhin, to see who would follow the Wagner leader.

We may never know the reality behind one of history’s most peculiar events. 

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.