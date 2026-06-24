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Bishopstown teenager reported as missing

June 24th, 2026 7:46 AM

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**UPDATE - KEVIN HAS BEEN FOUND**

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Kevin Woods, who has been reported missing from Bishopstown since Sunday morning.

Kevin who was last seen on Patrick's Street, Cork city, is described as being approximately 5 foot 4' in height, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

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When last seen Kevin was wearing a grey/black tracksuit and black Nike runners.

Anyone with any information on Kevin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

 

 

 

 

 

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