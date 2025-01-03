BioMarin plans €60m expansion at Shanbally site

A €60M expansion is planned at the BioMarin Pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Shanbally, as the company plans to scale up production.

The new, four-story laboratory facility will enable the company to increase production capacity for currently approved medicines and create room for future growth.

BioMarin medicines include treatments for many rare inherited diseases. Since locating Ireland 13 years ago, BioMarin employs more than 500 people in Ireland, at its manufacturing site in Shanbally and a commercial office in Dublin. ‘This investment in our Cork facility reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing our industry-leading global manufacturing capabilities and supporting the growth of our innovative medicines for our people living with rare conditions around the world,’ said BioMarin’s senior vice president Evelyn Marchany Garcia. ‘The Shanbally facility plays a crucial role in our global network, and this expansion emphasises our confidence in Ireland’s skilled workforce and the strategic importance of this site to BioMarin’s long-term success.’ The facility in Shanbally is BioMarin’s only manufacturing site outside the US. It produces medicines from bulk drug substance to drug product to final packaging. BioMarin opened an aseptic production facility last year, a four-year build that enabled increased production of commercial and clinical products.

IDA chief executive Michael Lohan said BioMarin’s ongoing investment is an endorsement of the country’s position globally as a location of choice for biopharma and a trailblazer in advancing healthcare solutions. By opening this new laboratory, BioMarin will create new opportunities for collaboration, talent development and growth, ensuring that the life sciences sector in Ireland continues to make an impact on patients’ lives worldwide, he said.