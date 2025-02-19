‘Bigg’ news as Bantry catering firm Biggs acquired by city’s M&P O’Sullivan

BANTRY catering firm Biggs has been acquired in a multi-million euro deal which will allow it expand its team and product range.

Biggs Catering Company has been bought by Cork-based food wholesale business M&P O’Sullivan Ltd.

The undisclosed deal merges the fourth-generation family business with one of West Cork’s oldest companies, expanding its wholesale catering supplies portfolio significantly

M&P said it ‘is dedicated to ensuring Biggs’ continued success, as well as the success of its valued customers and team. M&P will provide invaluable support to help Biggs meet evolving market needs, enabling it to expand its product range, team, and service capabilities.’

‘This includes leveraging M&P’s vast resources, such as its Cork-based warehouse and an expansive product range of 15,000 lines, including fresh, frozen, ambient goods, and food equipment from Brennan’s Caterworld. The acquisition will also involve significant investment in Biggs’ delivery routes and distribution infrastructure, further enhancing service levels in the West Cork area. Employees of Biggs will retain their jobs as part of the acquisition. Additionally, the acquisition strengthens M&P’s presence in the foodservice sector and further solidifies its position in the West Cork region, where it already has a strong market foothold,’ said a spokesperson.

Eoin and Patrick O’Sullivan, directors of M&P O’Sullivan Ltd said they were extremely excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings.

‘Biggs is a fantastic company with a strong reputation in West Cork. By combining Biggs’ local expertise with M&P O’Sullivan’s extensive resources and commitment to innovation, we are confident in the bright future ahead,’ said Patrick.

He said Biggs was a perfect fit for them and they are keen to build on their great work and reputation.

‘As we celebrate 120 years in business, this milestone makes the year even more special, reinforcing our commitment to building on our legacy while seizing new opportunities for growth.'

‘The hospitality industry’s recovery is something we remain cautiously optimistic about, particularly in the quick-serve and takeaway restaurant sectors.

‘We are hopeful that the return of the lower vat rate, as promised in the Programme for Government, will support growth in this area,’ added Patrick O’Sullivan.

The acquisition announcement comes as M&P gets ready to celebrate 120 years of business.

M&P operates a large fleet of over 28 vehicles, delivering nationwide to its customers and offering more than 15,000 product lines across various categories, including frozen, chilled, ambient, soft drinks, packaging, alcohol, food equipment, and catering supplies.