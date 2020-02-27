Big news - we are changing our name!

We are excited to announce an important milestone in our Credit Union’s history - we are changing our name.

From Tuesday March 10, 2020, Muintir Skibbereen Credit Union Limited (Skibbereen & Bandon Credit Union) will become Access Credit Union.

The name change will not affect the accounts of our 28,000+ members. Members account numbers will remain the same, and any existing arrangements will stay in place.

Since 1966 we have been focused on serving our community of members with excellent service and professional, personal attention. This will never change. However, to reflect all of our membership, we are changing our name to Access Credit Union.

Speaking about the name change Elma Casey, CEO of Access Credit Union, said: ‘For many, we will always be Skibbereen and Bandon Credit Union. However, time doesn’t stand still, so our name change is our way of marking the significant and exciting changes we have undergone in recent years.

‘Access Credit Union is one that everyone can feel a part of and reflects who we are and where we are today - a modern, welcoming, and progressive community credit union’.

While our name is changing, our focus and commitment to serving you, the members of our community, with great personal service will remain the same.

Leo O’Driscoll, Chairman of Access Credit Union, added: ‘Our name may have changed, but we haven’t. We’re still the same credit union, dedicated to supporting our members, and we remain committed to providing access to finance to all of our members with competitive and convenient financial products and services.

‘This name change is a crucial part of that commitment moving forward’.

Why are you changing your name?

We want a name that all of our members can identify with, and that positions us firmly for the future. We believe a new name is an investment in our future and a foundation of growth for years to come.

What will a new name mean?

Just that, a new name. Besides a new name and logo, everything else will stay the same. We will still be the same team, offering the same excellent service that we always have.

What happens to my account?

Your account and information will stay exactly the same. There is nothing you will need to do as a result of a name change. The changes you will see will be in our signage, printed materials and website.

What does the Credit Union gain from a name change?

Our only gain will be to ensure that all our members feel that they are part of our future. A new name will enable us to grow and promote the credit union as vigorously as possible.

We’re proud of what we have achieved in our first 54 years, and want to reflect that heritage in the next 54 years.

If you have any questions, please share them with any of the staff in our branches, or call us on (028) 21883.