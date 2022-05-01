BEST OF THE REST Cheek-y congrats to our top student

Bandon man Dave Moloney is congratulated by his fiancée Rosemary Gabriel and his mom Nelly on being crowned the 2021 Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year. Dave completed the Level 6 specific purpose certificate in farming in the Teagasc education centre in Macroom. He is very involved in the operation and running of the home farm, which has a beef system and is currently developing the animal housing and machinery aspects of the farm. Dave received the drystock student award, before being named as the overall student of the year. See next week’s Southern Star for more.

(Photo: John Ohle)