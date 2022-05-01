News

BEST OF THE REST Cheek-y congrats to our top student

May 1st, 2022 8:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

Bandon man Dave Moloney is congratulated by his fiancée Rosemary Gabriel and his mom Nelly on being crowned the 2021 Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year. Dave completed the Level 6 specific purpose certificate in farming in the Teagasc education centre in Macroom. He is very involved in the operation and running of the home farm, which has a beef system and is currently developing the animal housing and machinery aspects of the farm. Dave received the drystock student award, before being named as the overall student of the year. See next week’s Southern Star for more.                   

(Photo: John Ohle)

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.