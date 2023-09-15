Bereavement support resumes with meeting in Clonakilty

A GROUP which offers support services to bereaved parents will resume face-to-face meetings this month after a summer break.

Anam Cara will hold their West Cork meeting in The Fernhill House & Gardens, Clonakilty on Tuesday September 19th at 7.15pm.

All bereaved parents from the West Cork area are welcome, regardless of the age their child died or the circumstances, and pre-registration is not needed.

‘Sadly, along with the parents who face into another autumn season without their child, there are many parents who have experienced the death of their child over the summer months and need information and support on their journey through grief and loss,’ said Anam Cara service manager Sharon Vard.

For more information on the support services offer by Anam Cara, please call 085 2888888, email [email protected] or see www.anamcara.ie