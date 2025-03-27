Bereaved Partner’s Bill is ‘revolutionary’

A NEW bill has been described as ‘revolutionary’ for families and individuals burdened with grief, says Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West, Aindrias Moynihan.

‘The death of a loved one can be an unbearable burden for us all to carry, and their passing presents them with a challenging time.

This legislation ensures you don’t need to be married to be entitled to your spouse’s widower’s and surviving civil partner’s contributory pension,’ said Deputy Moynihan.

The draft legislation of the Social Welfare (Bereaved Partner’s) Bill has been given government approval and gives effect to the Supreme Court decision extending access to the widow’s, widower’s and surviving civil partner’s contributory pension to qualifying cohabitants for the first time.

The Department of Social Welfare said access will also be provided for qualifying cohabitants to the bereaved parent’s grant and the bereaved partners non-contributory pension.

‘It is paramount that grieving families and individuals know that going forward the state has their back during a time of unbearable pain at the loss of their loved ones. This Bill ensures we protect families now, and into the future,’ Deputy Moynihan concluded.