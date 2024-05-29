Beds boost for Bantry General Hospital

With just a week to go to elections, 24 new beds have been announced for Bantry General Hospital.

The announcement, made by Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan, is good news for other hospitals throughout Cork county, as an additional 448 beds were also announced.

Deputy Moynihan said the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, had confirmed to him that 342 new acute hospital beds will be put in place in Cork University Hospital, with a further 82 beds for Mercy University Hospital, 24 for Bantry General Hospital, and 24 for Mallow General Hospital.

Describing the new beds as ‘much needed,’ the TD said they will improve access to health services, reduce waiting times and waiting lists, and lower treatment costs.

Meanwhile, Cork South West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan said he was delighted to see the allocation of this additional bed capacity at Bantry General Hospital. 'Over the past twelve months we have seen the endoscopy unit nearly completed as well as works commencing on the brand new stroke rehabilitation unit,' he said.