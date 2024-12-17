Beara’s graveyard in disrepair

BEARA-based Cllr Finbarr Harrington has requested funding for repairs to be carried out at the Ballaghboy Graveyard in Garnish.

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

The independent councillor raised the matter at a West Cork Municipal District, meeting saying repairs were badly needed on the surrounding fence and entrance gate to Ballaghboy Graveyard, Garnish, Beara.

The motion called for an ongoing maintenance programme and at least three cuts of the grass annually.

Cork County Council is reviewing all burial grounds in West Cork and acting municipal district officer Eimear O’Neill said works will be carried out based on ‘priority’, as funding is

limited.

‘Factors included in this weighted factor model will include but are not limited to: the estimated plot availability, the heritage interest of the site, the geographical area,’ she said.