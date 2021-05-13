Beara school wins award with its ‘Want the Best Come West’ campaign

A WEST Cork school was today honoured at the Young Social Innovators of the Year Ireland (YSI) Awards for its positive impact in helping to create a more equal, fair and sustainable world.

Beara Community School picked up the Make our Community Better Award for its ‘Want the Best Come West’ campaign. The project team aimed to promote rural regeneration by raising awareness of the benefits of living in rural areas.

Their campaign aimed to encourage people to consider relocating to the Beara Peninsula while the team also liaised with the local business community and council to call for improvements to local infrastructure to facilitate remote working.

Now in its 20th year, YSI focuses on empowering Ireland’s young people to reimagine the world and the communities they live in, by developing and implementing ideas that help create a fairer, more equal and sustainable world. Today’s Awards ceremony was compered by Virgin Media’s Zara King along with former Hometown member, and YSI Speak Out Tour Host, Dayl Cronin. It was a huge celebration of teenagers’ achievements in what has been a challenging year for students and their teachers.