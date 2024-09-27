Beara lawyer helping people in their darkest hour

AS a former chairman of CoAction in Beara, Wayne O’Sullivan Shandon’s primary focus is to help people who have children with special needs plan for their future.

Wayne O’Sullivan, who is known by the family moniker ‘Shandon’, is currently making his mark, working at the criminal courts of justice in Dublin.

Located near the Phoenix Park, the criminal courts are a long way from his native Eyeries, on the Beara peninsula.

The 37-year-old’s first introduction to the law was through a mentor, Ray Hennessy, who formerly practised as a solicitor in Bantry.

And, for three years, until February of this year, he trained with Pierse McCarthy Lucey LLP solicitors in Tralee.

Wayne is proud to say that he worked with Risdéart Pierse who is the great grandnephew of the famous West Cork general Michael Collins. ‘It’s a practice that is well known for the highest standards in the profession,’ said Wayne, who finds his work in the law to be rewarding because he can help people, frequently when they are facing their darkest hour.

His focus on wills and probate is especially in demand when it comes to helping people who have children with special needs and want to ensure that they are provided for in the future.

Conveyancing, specifically dealing with legal issues that can arise in the farming sector, also keeps him busy, as does the criminal law courts.

‘I got into law because I have a keen sense of justice and want to make a difference in people’s lives,’ he said.

He pointed out that today there are more demands than ever in the job because – as the Law Society can confirm – a whopping 90% of the 2022 graduates are now working in Cork and Dublin practices.

‘I would recommend the profession to anyone. You just need to have the courage to start, and the courage to persevere,’ he said.

‘It does take a lot of study and a lot of work, but the job is very rewarding,’ said Wayne, who admits he may have, on occasion, behaved like the class clown at Scoil Phobail Bheara.

He said the overarching objective in the job is to see justice administered correctly and also fairly.

‘That’s the crux of it. That and to give people advice, guidance and support, which can sometimes feel like being a legal adviser, social care worker and therapist.

‘It’s vital to have compassion and show kindness when working with vulnerable people,’ he said. ‘In this regard, I always remind myself that it is a great privilege to represent people.’

Wayne is currently working with Tracy Horan & Co at Kingsbridge House in Stoneybatter, which is one of the top criminal defence practices in the country.