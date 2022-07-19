Beaches were packed with camper vans

PARKING facilities for motor homes are urgently needed after it emerged that both Garrylucas and Garrettstown beaches were ‘choc-a-bloc’ with them last weekend.

Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) raised the issue at this week’s meeting of the local authority and said motor homes took over most of the beach-side parking spaces at both beaches last Sunday, forcing families to park across the road.

‘There was damn little spaces for cars for families out for the day and these motor homes are staying overnight – which is illegal. They are also obstructing views of the beach,’ said Cllr Murphy.

Meanwhile, councillors called for better communication from the council over ongoing works on the Archdeacon bridge outside Kinsale, which has been the scene of traffic mayhem over recent weeks.

Cllr Murphy said that emergency services coming from the beach couldn’t get through on Sunday

Council chief executive Tim Lucey said they will push that information of the works being carried out more on their social media channels. Specialists works are being undertaken to seal and protect the bridge structure as well as improving the junction layout and enhancing pedestrian facilities.