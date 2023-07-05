Beach wheelchairs issue now resolved

THE problem of where two state-of-the-art beach wheelchairs would be stored has been resolved, freeing them up for use by people with disabilities at Inchydoney beach.

Over the last two years, Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind) volunteered to keep one in his garage, while a local family kept the second safe, until a secure storage solution, close to the popular beach, could be found.

At a recent meeting of the West Cork Municipal District, senior executive officer MacDara O h-Icí confirmed that the €6,000 wheelchairs – which Clonakilty Camogie Club paid for through fundraising – can be stored overnight in the lifeguard hut.

Cork Council was the first to initiate a beach wheelchair project in 2019 when they bought two – one for use at the Warren in Rosscarbery, which is stored at the local Pitch and Putt club, as well as one in Youghal.

The popularity of the beach wheelchair in Rosscarbery prompted Clonakilty Camogie Club to buy two for Inchydoney.

Inchydoney Lodge and Spa is supporting the initiative by handling booking.

Cllr Hayes said the club’s junior and intermediate members walked virtually from San Francisco to New York – over eight million steps – to raise the money.

‘I am glad common sense has prevailed,’ said the councillor, ‘now we can literally roll out this service on one of the best beaches in the county.’

The resolution came about after The Southern Star ran a front page article outlining the cost of the wheelchairs and the fact that they hadn’t ever been used, due to storage.