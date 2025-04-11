Battle of Kinsale revived on Everyman stage

THE story of the Battle of Kinsale will be revived on the Everyman stage at an upcoming production of legendary playwright Brian Friel’s play Making History.

Set in Ireland in 1591 when Gaelic Ireland is on the brink of extinction under English occupation, the play follows the secret marriage of Hugh O’Neill and Mabel Bagenal, the international alliances formed, and the holy war that ensues.

The Everyman, led by artistic director Des Kennedy, will produce Making History by Brian Friel, from April 11th–26th.

This major revival marks the 10th anniversary of the passing of the legendary playwright.

‘I’m very excited to be directing my first production for The Everyman and it’s an honour to be working on Friel’s incredible play about one of the most important events in Irish history,’ said Des.

‘It’s so exciting that three members of our cast are returning to this play having previously appeared in the three most significant productions in this play’s history: Denis Conway (Oubourous, 2007) Peter Gowen (Field Day 1989) and Chris McHallem (Peacock, 1999).

‘Their collective wisdom, insight, and humour has been invaluable as we work on this beautiful play about history and legacy, in a production that coincides with the anniversary of one of our greatest playwrights. They are joined by an exceptional cast of Cork actors, as well as the phenomenal Aaron McCusker, who will be playing the central role of the great Hugh O’Neill,’ he added .

For the first time, the role of Hugh O’Neill will be played by two actors at the different stages of his life: Aaron McCusker and Cork acting legend Denis Conway will share this iconic role.

They will be joined by Liadán Dunlea, Martha Dunlea, Peter Gowen, Aron Hegarty, Chris McHallem, Stephen O’Leary and Ray Scannell.

Associate director for the production will be Eadaoin Fox, joined by stage manager Aoife Byrne.