Bantum’s latest single and upcoming album

Bandon-born producer Ruairi Lynch, aka Bantum has announced the release of his new self-titled album, ‘Bantum’ set to drop on October 3rd. In anticipation of the album, the first single titled ‘Bamboo’ is out now.

You’re pushing boundaries with the new eight-track instrumental record, tell us about it?

Having released music every year since I began producing, I really was not expecting to have an album’s worth of material for this year. I made a conscious decision to return to where I started in terms of instrumental music, and once I set myself the challenge everything came together naturally. I gathered a ton of ideas and gradually started to mold them together into a cohesive set of songs, almost like a mixtape. A common thread throughout is guitar, bass and piano effects used on previous releases and funk beats/samples gathered over years of work. Bringing these elements together was probably the most fun I’ve had on a release in years. Each track represents a piece of the musical journey I’ve been on over the past year and I can’t wait for people to hear it.

It’s a solo album but you’ve taken inspiration from others?

I took direct influence from working with Daithi (Daithi/Houseplants) and Mark O’Brien (Royal Yellow/Enemies) in West Clare alongside working with my friends Jack O’Rourke, Suil Amhain and Callas in Cork. I’ve never pinned myself down to one genre here, and I think that contributes directly to my own sound in a way.

You’ve collaborated with Bandon artist Shane O’Driscoll again?

As always, I have collaborated with Shane for the artwork which references J Dilla’s Donuts album cover alongside a number of French house influences like DJ Mehdi and Cassius in particular. I’m also really excited to work with longtime friend and collaborator Abe Neihum who will be creating visuals for a number of album tracks, starting with Bamboo. Photo: Celeste Burdon