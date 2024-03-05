Bantry’s Rowex sold to Swiss pharma giant

THE world’s leading manufacturer of generic pharmaceuticals has taken over Bantry firm Rowex, in what is being viewed as a huge boost to the West Cork town.

Rowex has a successful prescription and non-prescription business in Ireland, supplying prescription and over-the-counter products, like its Brupro ibuprofen medicine. Rowex was established in 1993 and jointly owned by Sandoz and Rowa Pharmaceutical.

Now Sandoz is taking full ownership of Rowex, with plans to further expand the workforce.

Rowa, which has been in Bantry since 1959, will continue as a separate entity under owner Brigitte Wagner-Halswick.

Both companies will remain at their premises at Newtown in Bantry.

