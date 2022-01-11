News

Bantry's Denis Connolly remembered

January 11th, 2022 5:34 PM

By Emma Connolly

Denis with his beloved lab, Cara.

A memorial mass will take place for Bantry man Denis Connolly tomorrow (Wednesday January 12th).

The mass is taking place at noon, in St. Finbarr’s church, Bantry.

Denis was the friendly face at Bantry Airfield, and known to many from walking around the town with his beloved dog Cara, and his camera.

He suffered a life-changing crash last summer, which left him paralysed from his upper chest down.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to raise money to adapt his home at Reenrour East, but tragically Denis passed away in hospital before Christmas.

All money raised has been shared among local charities.

Denis was an employee of Rowa Pharmaceutical for 25 years and after the mass, his former colleagues will follow the hearse which will then travel to the airstrip and back to the factory, in his memory.

***

